Turkey's main opposition CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won Turkey’s rerun Istanbul municipality elections results, getting 54 percent vote against 45 percent of the votes received by AK Party’s candidate Binali Yildırım.

The elections results have showed the resilience of Turkish democracy, which defeated a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, in a complicated region, where military dictatorships and coups are common, often interrupting democratic governance.

“Istanbul municipality elections held today makes (another) contribution to Turkey’s democracy in a very important way. (I hope) the results bring good,” Imamoglu said in a speech, after most of the released results showed that he won.

AK Party candidate Yildirim, also immediately congratulated him in a short speech, wishing the best for Istanbul.

“I congratulate him (Imamoglu) and wish (him) success. The results have showed that Turkey’s democracy has functioned in an excellent manner,” Yildirim said, within an hour of unofficial result announcement, whose release was allowed by the High Election Council (YSK).

“I wish our friend Ekrem Imamoglu will serve Istanbul in a nice way. We will strive to help him serve (Istanbul), which I particularly want everyone to know,” Yildirim added.