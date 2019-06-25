US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that would impose fresh sanctions on Iran, amid increased tensions between the long-time foes.

Trump initially told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his office, were in response to Tehran's downing of a US drone last week. Tehran has said the drone was flying in its airspace, which Washington has denied.

"Sanctions imposed through the executive order ... will deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader's office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support," Trump said.

The sanctions are aimed at denying Iran’s leadership access to financial resources, blocking them from using the United States financial system or having access to any assets in the United States.

"Anybody who conducts significant transactions with these sanctioned individuals may be exposed to sanctions themselves," the White House said.

Trump said the sanctions would have been imposed regardless of the incident over the drone.

"We call on the regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions, change its destructive behaviour, respect the rights of its people, and return in good faith to the negotiating table," Trump said in a statement issued along with the text of the executive order.

The US has also blamed Iran for attacks earlier this month on two oil tankers at the entrance of the Gulf of Oman. Iran, in turn, has denied that it is to blame.

Iran rules out talks

Iran's ambassador to the UN said on Monday the latest US sanctions against Iran showed that Washington does not respect international law and called for dialogue on regional security.

The US decision to impose more sanctions is another indication that the United States "has no respect for international law and order," Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters at the UN.

Ravanchi called the current situation "very dangerous" and said the United States should de-escalate tensions by stopping "its military adventurism" in the region, withdrawing its "armada" and moving away from "economic warfare against the Iranian people."

He spoke with reporters while the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the rising tensions in the Gulf between the US and Iran.

Ravanchi said US-Iran talks are impossible under current conditions, saying that "you cannot start a dialogue with someone who is threatening, who is intimidating you."

Zarif says 'B-Team' wants war

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a tweet, said hawkish politicians close to Trump were thirsty for war rather than diplomacy.

"@realDonaldTrump is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world. But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests‚ they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war," he tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including Trump's national security advisor John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could goad Trump into conflict with Tehran.

Sanctions will target Iran FM

Later on the day, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the expanded sanctions will also blacklist Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and block "billions" more in Iranian assets.

Mnuchin told reporters Zarif would be added to an economic sanctions list "later this week," adding that eight top military commanders from Iran's Revolutionary Guards have now also been blacklisted.

Washington has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Tehran since last year when the US withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for easing of sanctions.

Trump's administration has said the deal struck under his predecessor President Barack Obama did not do enough.

Trump has said he would be open to talks with Iranian leaders, but Tehran has rejected such an offer unless Washington drops the sanctions.

Pompeo in Saudi Arabia for Iran talks

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with the Saudi king and crown prince.

Pompeo, who met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, described Saudi Arabia and the UAE as "two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents."

"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition," Pompeo said.

US prepared to negotiate with Iran

Pompeo's stops in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi were hastily arranged late last week as additions to a trip to India from where he will join President Donald Trump in Japan and South Korea.

But they were not announced until immediately before his departure in a sign of fast-moving and unpredictable developments.

But even as Pompeo delivered his tough talk, he echoed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in saying the US is prepared to negotiate with Iran, without preconditions, in a bid to ease tensions.