President Hassan Rouhani said Iran "never seeks war" with the US, state media reported on Wednesday amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

"We have always been committed to regional peace and stability and will make efforts in this respect," the Iranian president told Emmanuel Macron.

Iran on Tuesday criticised new US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader and other top officials, saying the measures spell the "permanent closure" for diplomacy between the two nations.

For his part, Iran's president described the White House as "afflicted by mental retardation."

Rouhani went on to call the sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "outrageous and idiotic," especially as the 80-year-old Shia cleric has no plans to ever travel to the United States.

US 'lying' about talks offer

Rouhani said the new US sanctions showed Washington is "lying" about offering to negotiate.

"At the same time as you call for negotiations, you seek to sanction the foreign minister? It's obvious that you're lying," Rouhani said.

He also questioned the logic of blacklisting Khamenei and said it showed that Washington is "confused."

"The leader's assets are a Hosseiniye (Shia place of worship) and a simple house. Our leaders are not like other countries' leaders who have billions in an account abroad so you can sanction it, seize it or block it," Rouhani said.

"To sanction him for what? Not to travel to America? That's cute."

President Donald Trump enacted the new sanctions on Monday against Khamenei and his associates.

US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, something that drew Rouhani's anger during his televised address on Tuesday.

"You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a request for talks," Rouhani said.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.

Iran 'will never pursue a nuclear weapon'

Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to the IRIB news agency.

He pointed to the past use of nuclear weapons by the United States and to recent comments by Trump that he had called off a military strike on Iran because it would have killed 150 people.