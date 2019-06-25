KOLKATA, India — It is 2pm and Kamaleswari Tanti is enjoying a short break, a moment of solitude before her children return from school and she gets busy again.

“I started working when I was pregnant with my second child,” she recalls. “Everyone at home objected. They said if I worked, it would affect the household chores that I alone was responsible for. But I persisted. I wanted to step out of the house and do something of my own.”

For the last nine years Tanti has been working as a community health worker under the National Rural Health Mission in the state of Assam.

Her work hours are odd and require her to go from house to house, sometimes being out all night in the case of a child delivery. But no matter the work, Tanti wakes up at 5am every morning to begin her household chores and rests her feet only after 10pm, sometimes staying up late to finish the record-keeping that her work requires.

During harvest season, she toils in their agricultural field as well. Until this year, when her salary was raised to 43 dollars per month, Tanti worked for a mere 14 dollars per month, with some allowances and incentives added to it. Her work load, though, is not limited to healthcare and has included election work and other campaigns.

India relies heavily on community workers like Tanti to reach its rural population and implement its policies. In spite of the low remuneration, they are among the small population of Indian women who are able to manage unpaid care work and challenge patriarchal structures to engage in paid work outside home. For millions of others, finding the time and opportunity for paid work still remains an unattainable goal.

Defining women’s work in a patriarchal world

Women in India currently spend 352 minutes per day on unpaid work, compared to the 52 minutes spent by men. This chore gap is among the highest in the world.

A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) points out that unpaid care work is the main reason why women are outside the labour force. Across the world, the report said, 606 million working-age women perform unpaid care work on a full-time basis compared to 41 million men. At the current rate, it would take 210 years to close the current gender gap in time spent in unpaid care work, keeping women at a continued disadvantage.

While this is a global phenomenon, it is especially acute in India where in spite of growing GDP, as well as improving literacy and falling fertility rates, the female labour force has declined sharply so that women, who constitute about half the country’s population, have a mere 24 percent participation in the labour workforce. This, too, is among the lowest in the world. At the same time, despite women’s decreasing labour force participation, their time poverty (or time spent in unpaid work) has still increased manifold, as pointed out in a recent Oxfam India report titled Mind the Gap.

India’s economic growth has been such that not enough job opportunities have been created that can easily absorb women, especially in rural areas, explains Sher Verick of ILO.

As more and more men migrate to towns and cities in search of jobs, women are left behind to take care of the remaining unpaid work that sustains the family. For instance, Mind the Gap highlights that, of the 60 million jobs created between 2000-2005, 14.6 million jobs were attributable to a rise in unpaid female family workers in the agricultural sector -- the paid jobs went to men and the unpaid ones were left for women. So, in spite of women’s contribution to the economy in one form or the other, the major chunk of their work -- unpaid domestic care -- remains invisible and unaccounted for in official statistics.

It is estimated that recognition of this work and direct public investment in the care economy of two percent of GDP could result in the creation of 11 million new jobs. Until then, Indian women will continue to struggle to find a place in the growing economy.

Breaking stereotypes

For 27-year-old Shampa Sardar, a resident of the city of Kolkata, marriage to her long-time partner came with several promises but ended with her being forced to leave, severely ill and with a five-year-old son in tow. Her day would begin at 5am and end at midnight, in between she did odd jobs to bring in extra income.