TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Syrian student in Turkey thrives in national middle school exam
Syrian student Muhammet Halil achieved a full point score in the nation-wide middle school exam to qualify for high school. He came to Turkey with his family five years ago and lives in the southeastern city of Kilis.
Syrian student in Turkey thrives in national middle school exam
Syrian student Muhammet Halil is the son of an architect father and of a teacher mother who achieved a full point score in the nation-wide middle school exam to qualify for high school. / AA
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
June 25, 2019

Syrian student Muhammet Halil achieved a full-point success in the nation-wide middle school exam which qualifies students for high school. 

Halil celebrated his success with his parents and his class teacher Mehmet Avcu. His father used to work as an architect and his mother as a teacher before the war in Syria started.

Halil told Anadolu Agency that he and his family fled to Turkey when the civil war erupted in Syria.

The family lived in the city of Gaziantep until it became aware of the good level of education that the neighbouring region of Kilis offers which made them move to the city of Kilis. 

Halil started at one of the temporary school centres of the city as a 4th-grade student – which is under the PICTES, a project that aims to integrate Syrian children into Turkish schools.

“I met my present teacher Mehmet Avcu on 6th grade. He helped me a lot during the years. Every time I needed [educational] assistance, he came to visit me at my home and taught me what I need to study. He has made a lot of effort into my success. I became very dedicated during my 7th and 8th grade. I could see my hard-work translated into results. And then I became the best student at my school at the first school-intern tests.”

RECOMMENDED

Halil reached from 300 to 480 points [out of 500] within less than two years. His father, who is a trained architect but works at a furniture shop, told Anadolu Agency that Halil was mostly studying for school in his leisure time. 

Halil’s father expressed his gratitude to the people of Turkey and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan for the support and humanitarian aid given to Syrian refugees.

Turkish teacher Halil Avcu said that he is proud of Muhammet Halil and his good work adding that he met him when he was in the 6th-grade student as part of PICTES project.

"I am grateful to God for making it possible for me to meet such an exceptional student. This is Halil's effort, we just tried to be a guide," Avcu said.

The school’s director Cumali Celik praised the teaching staff for their work.

“The example of Halil shows what we can achieve together as a team [of teachers]. We are all happy,” he said.

Halil's school gave him a bicycle as a gift for his success. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election