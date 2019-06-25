House Democrats passed a $4.5 billion funding package to ease a migrant surge that has subjected children detained at US-Mexico border to overcrowded conditions as the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said on Tuesday its acting commissioner is resigning.

It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease the emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the US-Mexico border.

The urgency has been amplified by the revelation of gruesome conditions in a windowless Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, where hundreds of children were being kept in the sweltering heat.

The bill passed along party lines after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation.

"The Senate has a good bill. Our bill is much better," Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in a meeting on Tuesday morning, according to a senior Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private session.

What's in the bill?

New provisions added to the bill on Tuesday were more modest than what those lawmakers had sought, but the urgent need for the funding — to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the border from turning into a debacle — appeared to outweigh any lingering concerns.

The 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Republican-led Senate, which may try instead to force Democrats to send Trump a different, and broadly bipartisan, companion measure in coming days as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week.

"We are ensuring that children have food, clothing, sanitary items, shelter and medical care. We are providing access to legal assistance. And we are protecting families because families belong together," Pelosi said in a subsequent floor speech.

The bill contains more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by the border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the Department of Health and Human Services.

It seeks to mandate improved standards of care at HHS "influx shelters" that house children waiting to be placed with sponsors such as family members in the US.

Agencies are about to run out of money and failure to act could bring accusations of ignoring the plight of innocent immigrant children.

Both House and Senate bills ensure funding could not be shifted to Trump's border wall and would block information on sponsors of immigrant children from being used to deport them. Trump would be denied additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds.

"The President's cruel immigration policies that tear apart families and terrorize communities demand the stringent safeguards in this bill to ensure these funds are used for humanitarian needs only — not for immigration raids, not detention beds, not a border wall," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, Democrat representative from New York.

Three moderates were the only House Republicans to back the measure.

The only four Democratic "no" votes came from some of the party's best-known freshmen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ihan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

White House threatens to veto bill

The White House has threatened to veto the House bill, saying it would hamstring the administration's border security efforts. The Senate's top Republican suggested that the House should simply accept the Senate measure — which received only a single "nay" vote during a committee vote last week.

"The idea here is to get a (presidential) signature, so I think once we can get that out of the Senate, hopefully on a vote similar to the one in the Appropriations Committee, I'm hoping that the House will conclude that's the best way to get the problem solved, which can only happen with a signature," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a representative from Kentucky.

A handful of GOP conservatives went to the White House to try to persuade Trump to reject the Senate bill and demand additional funding for immigration enforcement such as overtime for border agents and detention facilities run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a top GOP lawmaker who demanded anonymity to discuss a private meeting.