Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before two House committees after Democrats issued subpoenas to compel him to appear, the chairmen of the two committees announced on Tuesday.

The testimony from the former FBI director before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees is likely to be the most highly anticipated congressional hearing in years, particularly given Mueller's resolute silence throughout his two-year investigation into Russian contacts with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Mueller never responded to angry, public attacks from Trump, nor did he ever personally join his prosecutors in court or make announcements of criminal charges from the team.

His sole public statement came from the Justice Department podium last month as he announced his departure, when he sought to explain his decision to not indict Trump or to accuse him of criminal conduct. He also put lawmakers on notice that he did not ever intend to say more than what he put in the 448-page report.

TRT World spoke to Jason Nichols of the University of Maryland for his take on the issue.

"We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself," Mueller said on May 29. "I would not provide information beyond what is already public in any appearance before Congress."

Those remarks did little to settle the demands for his testimony. The two committees continued negotiations that had already been going on for weeks, saying they still wanted to hear from Mueller no matter how reluctant he was.

"When you accept the role of special counsel in one of the most significant investigations in modern history you're going to have to expect that you're going to be asked to come and testify before Congress," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told reporters shortly after the announcement.

Obstruction of justice