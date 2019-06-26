Migrants die at US border - The last 24 hours in pictures
Migrants die at US border - The last 24 hours in picturesFrom the deaths of a Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old daughter at the US border to a rising heat wave sweeping across Europe, here are some of the top images in the news on June 25 and June 26, 2019.
The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 26, 2019

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including the tragic deaths of migrants at the US border and the 10th Anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing.

