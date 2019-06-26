Maulana Momin, 40, is unable to speak since suffering a vicious attack by a gang that tried to run him over with a car in New Delhi on the weekend.

The unprovoked assault and a barrage of religious slurs came after he refused to oblige the men to say the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (Hail Lord Ram) greeting.

The bearded teacher in traditional Muslim dress escaped with a bruised face and feels fortunate to be alive after the gang accosted him and demanded that he chant praises for Lord Ram, the mythical Hindu deity.

Jai Shri Ram is usually used for salutation by millions of Hindus but has increasingly become a catchphrase for hardliners to intimidate minorities and their ideological opponents.

Some 800 miles away in the eastern state of Jharkhand, a similar scene was played out in the dead of the night after a mob caught 24-year-old Muslim Tabrez Ansari over allegations of burglary.

The furious crowd ordered him too chant Jai Shri Ram as he was tied to an electricity pole and they took turns to beat him with sticks and fists.

“I am shaken after hearing about the lynching incident,” Momin said.

“I am scared and feel fortunate. I had never been attacked for being a Muslim before. They [Hindu radicals] are emboldened,” he said.

Tabrez, a clean shaven welder, was caught by the villagers in Dhatkidih, barely five kilometres from his home in Seraikela district on June 18.

He was returning from relatives with two friends when the villagers got hold of him. His friends escaped.

The furious villagers then surrounded him. They heckled, yelled, abused and struck him incessantly with wooden batons for nearly 12 excruciating hours.

They also forced him to chant ‘Hail Lord Ram’ and ‘Hail Hanuman’, referring to the Hindu gods, when he revealed his ‘Muslim’ name.

Next morning, when Tabrez finally fell unconscious, the mob handed him over to police.

Despite his wretched condition, police first took him into custody after undergoing a mandatory medical check-up. A judge sent him to a jail where his condition worsened after two days and he was moved to a government-run hospital.

He died on Saturday, four days after the assault.

“He was caught, beaten up and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. He was extremely weak but even in that condition, police did not bother to take him to hospital,” Maqsood Alam, Ansari’s uncle said.

“Instead, they took him to the police station first. He died because of his injuries and negligence.”

Hindu hardliners' new war cry

Mob lynching and hate crimes against minorities have increased in officially secular India since the pro-Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

According to Factcheker.in, a fact-checking initiative, 124 cases of hate crimes over cow smuggling allegations and interfaith relationships were reported in the last five years.

Of these, 47 people were killed, mostly Muslim, a minority religious community of 172 million people in India’s 1.2 billion population.

Nearly a dozen men were killed by mobs in Jharkhand.

Critics accuse Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for tacitly backing those behind the attacks, emboldening Hindu extremists across the country.

A US State Department report on international religious freedom said last week that India has seen a spike in religious hate crimes on Muslims and low-caste Hindus (Dalits) under the Modi government.

India swiftly rejected the report, saying no one has the right to question its secular and inclusive credentials.

With Modi’s massive electoral victory in the April-May elections for a second term, Jai Shri Ram has been vociferously revived to create a new flashpoint across the country, including in parliament.