An official Saudi investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents has failed to examine who may have ordered the killing, a UN special rapporteur said on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials should be investigated over the murder given the credible evidence against them, said Agnes Callamard, the senior official on extrajudicial executions.

"The investigation carried out by the Saudi authorities has failed to address the chain of command," Callamard told the UN Human Rights Council.

Callamard, an academic and longtime human rights advocate, took up broader themes after detailing her report to journalists last week, decrying a trend of the targeting of journalists and others who speak truth to power.

"The enquiry, which was a human rights enquiry, not a criminal investigation, has found credible evidence, warranting further investigation, of high-level Saudi officials' individual liability, including that of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and his key adviser (Saud) Qahtani," she told the UN Human Rights Council.

Saudi officials have long denied suspicions in the CIA and some Western countries that the crown prince ordered the killing in October.

In her report, issued this month, she called for launching an international criminal investigation and urged states to widen sanctions to include the crown prince and his assets abroad, unless the man seen by many as the de facto Saudi ruler can prove no responsibility.

"The Special Rapporteur found credible evidence pointing to the crime scenes having been thoroughly, even forensically, cleaned. These indicate that the Saudi investigation was not conducted in good faith, and that it may amount to obstructing justice," Callamard's report said.

'S Arabia took no steps to investigate killing'