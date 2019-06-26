The White House announced on Tuesday that Stephanie Grisham, who handles public relations for US First Lady Melania Trump, will be the new White House press secretary.

Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders, who's stepping down from the position on Friday.

Melania Trump confirmed Grisham's appointment in a tweet full of praise for her close aide.

US President Donald Trump told reporters he offered Grisham the job on Tuesday morning.

“I think she’s going to do a great job,” he said. “It’s a big job. It’s a very big job.”

With his tweets and renowned exchanges with reporters, Trump is in many ways his own press secretary and communications director, and Sanders’ role grew to being a senior adviser.

Grisham will have the dual role of press secretary and communications director.

Sanders decided to resign and go back home to Arkansas earlier this month, meaning Grisham will be the third press secretary Trump has had in less than three years.