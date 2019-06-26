Venezuela's socialist government said on Wednesday it has derailed an attempted coup, claiming the United States, Colombia and Chile colluded in a plot by officers to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and install a general in his place, a minister said.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the plan involved both active and retired army officers and was to have been executed between Sunday and Monday this past weekend.

He accused Colombia's right-wing President Ivan Duque of "planning coups, assassinations of the president" as well as implicating Chile's conservative President Sebastian Pinera and US National Security Advisor John Bolton in the plot.

Rodriguez accused Maduro's former intelligence chief Cristopher Figuera – who has defected to the United States – of seeking "hundreds of thousands of dollars" for supporting a failed military uprising against the president in April.

Figuera "turned out to be a mercenary" the minister said in Caracas.

"We have revealed, dismantled and captured a fascist band of terrorists that planned a coup against Venezuelan society and Venezuelan democracy," said Maduro in an evening broadcast.

"They are captured, behind bars, with clear evidence after following this group of criminals and fascists."

Juan Carlos Lamas has more.

At least six of the alleged plotters had been detained, Rodriguez said in a televised speech in Caracas, presenting testimony from one of them, named as Lieutenant Carlos Saavedra.

Four of the officers were arrested last Friday, a move denounced by opposition leader Juan Guaido in a statement on Tuesday, though no details of the circumstances, or the reasons for their arrests, emerged.

Saavedra was identified as the nephew of retired General Ramon Saavedra, who was arrested Wednesday by intelligence agents in Venezuela's western Barinas state.