A coalition of rights organisations came together on Wednesday for an art installation depicting the effects the Muslim Ban has had on American families.

The ban was first enacted by President Donald Trump in 2017, and faced multiple legal setbacks until the third iteration was upheld last year.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court upholding the latest iteration of the ban.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Church World Services organised the display in front of the Capitol Hill building, joined by several lawmakers.

"I hear stories every day from Americans reaching out to tell me they’ve been unable to see their spouse," said Congresswoman Judy Chu who introduced a bill to restrict the ban.

President Trump, in late 2015 when he was a Republican candidate running for the presidency called for a "total and complete shutdown on Muslims entering" the United States.

The latest version of the ban blocks people from seven countries—five of which are Muslim-majority—from US entry. It bars immigration from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Effects of ban

One of the most known examples of the devastating effects of the ban came last year.