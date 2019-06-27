Ten Democrats clashed in the first debate of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday with Elizabeth Warren cementing her status as a top-tier candidate and several underdogs using the issue of immigration to clamour for the limelight.

But Wednesday's first take was a spirited encounter between Democrats like ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on subjects as varied as health care, economic inequality, climate action, gun violence, Iran and immigration.

Despite the feverish political climate in Washington and heavy campaigning in early voting states, millions of Americans were tuning in to the 2020 race for the first time.

Rigged economy

What they heard right off the bat was Warren, the ideological progressive and only candidate on stage polling in double digits, knocking what she calls a rigged economy.

"Who's this economy really working for? asked Warren, who received the first question.

"When you've got a government, when you have an economy that does great for those with money and is not doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple," the US senator and former Harvard law professor added. "We need to call it out," Warren said.

With so many people on stage, candidates enjoying their first exposure to a broad national audience each had limited time to make their mark, perhaps winning a viral moment that advances their cause, draws new donors and keeps them in the headlines.

Immigration on the ticket

But the backdrop to the debate – the mushrooming crisis on the US-Mexico border, the detention of migrant children in squalid conditions and a shocking photograph of a Salvadoran man and his baby daughter drowned in the Rio Grande – led to swift, tense exchanges.

Castro, the only Latino in the race, and who unveiled a sweeping immigration plan earlier this year, called the photograph "heartbreaking."

"It should also piss us all off," he said, "and it should spur us to action."

O'Rourke, Booker and later Castro notably slipped into Spanish as they addressed the migration crisis.

De Blasio, a late entrant to the race, earned loud applause when he reminded citizens immigrants were not their enemies.

"For all the American citizens who feel you are falling behind and the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn't do that to you!" De Blasio boomed.

"The big corporations did that to you."