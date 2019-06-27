Europe is once again experiencing a surging heatwave conjuring up unfortunate memories of August 2003, when searing temperatures overwhelmed hospitals and led the deaths of at least 35,000 people, mostly the elderly.

This year, meteorologists have pinned the blame on a blast of hot air from the Sahara.

Hospitals across the continent have been put on high alert and authorities have issued warnings for people to stay hydrated and out of the sun, particularly children and the elderly.

The previous heatwave lasted over two weeks but this one, luckily, is expected to cool down by early next week.