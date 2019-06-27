Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in New York to state mortgage fraud charges that could keep him locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian election meddling.

Manafort, in a blue jail uniform and handcuffs, walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hall to and from the courtroom. He had been transferred last week to a federal detention center in New York for his arraignment in the state case.

Manafort remained seated as he entered his plea and had to be helped out of his chair when taken out of the courtroom.

He used a wheelchair at his last federal sentencing in March because of gout.

Manafort, 70, is already serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence for misleading the US government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work, hiding millions of dollars from tax authorities and encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Manafort is due back in court in the state case Oct. 9. His lawyers asked if he could skip pretrial hearings. Judge Maxwell Wiley said he will decide that on a hearing-by-hearing basis.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr announced the state charges in March, just minutes after Manafort was sentenced in the second of his two federal cases, saying in a statement at the time, "No one is beyond the law in New York."

Manafort's federal cases were byproducts of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian influence on the 2016 election, but a judge who presided over one of them made clear that they had nothing to do with Russian election interference, but rather Manafort's years of "gaming the system."

The 16-count New York indictment alleges Manafort gave false and misleading information in applying for residential mortgage loans, starting in 2015 and continuing until three days before Trump's inauguration in 2017.