WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Congress approves $4.6B in emergency border funding
Funding hoped to ease a swelling migrant crisis on the nation's southern border following outrage over a shocking photograph of a Salvadoran man and his daughter drowned in river Rio Grande.
US Congress approves $4.6B in emergency border funding
US Speaker of the House Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks towards the House chamber for a vote June 27, 2019 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 27, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday bowed to pressure from President Donald Trump's Republicans as Congress approved $4.6 billion in emergency aid to ease a swelling migrant crisis on the nation's southern border.

One day after the Senate passed the measure, the House of Representatives followed suit with a bipartisan vote of 305 to 102 that sends the bill to the president's desk.

Pelosi and Democrats had wanted additional language that would ensure better protection of migrant children but conceded to Republicans when they failed to move the needle.

"At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available," Pelosi told Democrats before the vote.

The legislation contains more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by the border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the Department of Health and Human Services. 

It rejects an administration request for additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds, however, and contains provisions designed to prevent federal immigration agents from going after immigrants living in the country illegally who seek to care for unaccompanied children.

Lawmakers to be notified of child deaths

Meanwhile the US Vice President Michael Pence, in a telephone conversation with Pelosi, agreed that lawmakers would be notified within 24 hours after the death of a child migrant held in custody at the US-Mexico border, a source familiar with the conversation said.

RECOMMENDED

Pence also agreed to a 90-day limit on the amount of time migrant children can spend in a border intake facility, the source said. 

Both of these conditions had been proposed by House Democratic leaders in amendments that they abandoned earlier Thursday after opposition from the White House, the Senate and some moderate Democrats.

Shocking image

Earlier a shocking photograph of a Salvadoran man and his baby daughter drowned in the Rio Grande fueled a surge of emotion around the world as US Democrats furiously denounced Trump's immigration policies.

"Trump is responsible for these deaths," said Beto O'Rourke, one of several Democratic White House hopefuls who took to Twitter to lash out at the president.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who is also seeking the presidency in 2020, called the image "gut-wrenching."

"History will judge how we respond to the Trump administration's treatment of immigrant families & children – we can't be silent," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election