US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Turkey “was not allowed to buy Patriot missiles by the Obama administration” and his administration is looking at different solutions regarding its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missiles.

"Turkey is a NATO member and was not treated fairly," Trump said in a joint presser with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to the Obama administration's reluctance to sell Patriots to Turkey in 2013.

Asked about possible sanctions against Turkey, Trump said “we are looking at it, but it’s a two-way street”.

Trump also touched on the trade volume between Turkey and the US, saying "$75 billion is small. I think it is going to be well over $100 billion soon."

He also said he will visit Turkey this year. Asked if it will be in July, he said the date is not set yet.

No sanctions

President Trump said there will be no US sanctions imposed on Turkey over its decision to purchase Russian missile defence systems, President Erdogan said, hours after the two leaders held bilateral talks.

Erdogan said at a news conference that Turkey expected the delivery of F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States, despite the dispute over the S-400 deal.

Khashoggi murder

President Erdogan also touched on the issue of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Saudi Arabia's Crown PrinceMohammed bin Salman must uncover the killers of Khashoggi, Erdogan said, adding that some aspects of the murder were still being hidden.

He said a 15-person team that arrived in Istanbul before the killing were responsible and he said there was "no point in looking for perpetrators elsewhere."

He also said the killers should be prosecuted in Turkey.

Morsi's death

Erdogan urged the international community to hold a probe into the death of Mohamed Morsi, the first democratically elected president of Egypt who died on June 17.

Morsi, a leading member of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, won Egypt’s first free presidential election in 2012. After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a military coup led by then-defence minister Sisi.

"The statements from the [Egyptian] putschists are far from satisfying the conscience," he said, adding Morsi was not given any medical help for half an hour when he collapsed during his trial.

Erdogan said shedding light on Morsi's death was of huge importance for the sake of democracy and politics worldwide.

Refugee crisis

President Erdogan said he told his counterparts about the "sacrifices" Turkey has made since 2011 when the Syrian civil war erupted, prompting influx of millions of refugees into Turkey.

"Since 2011, we have opened our door to over four million refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians who fled the clashes," Erdogan said, adding regional countries were the only ones taking the responsibility of irregular migrants.

Erdogan said Turkey, according to the UN calculations, have spent over $37 billion whereas the international organisations have allocated some $2 billion dollars. The UN Refugee Agency provided a total of a billion dollar for the refugees in Turkey, he added.

He said the developed Western countries who lecture others about human rights have failed at humanitarian dimension of the Syrian conflict.

"As long as conscious-based policies are not preferred over prejudices against refugees, more toddlers will die in the sea," he said, referring to Aylan Kurdi — a three-year-old Syrian toddler, who drowned on a Turkish coast in 2015 while trying to cross to Europe.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

According to the UN on Thursday, more than 230 civilians have lost their lives, more than 330,000 have fled in just six weeks, and three million more remain at risk.

Acts of terrorism worldwide

President Erdogan slammed the acts of terror that target civilians all around the globe and called on all countries to have a stance against terrorism.

"Terrorism should not be linked to any ethnicity or religion," Erdogan said, indirectly pointing to the rising discrimination against Muslims across the globe.

He added that the terror attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka were obvious examples that terror does not discriminate between targets.

At least 51 Muslim worshippers were massacred and as many injured in a white supremacist terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On Easter Sunday, over 250 people were killed in Colombo city of Sri Lanka, majority of the victims were Christians.