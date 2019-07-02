A coalition of civil society groups took to the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles to protest Riyadh’s human rights abuses, including the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the imprisonment of religious and civil society activists.

Sunday’s event was organised by the local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), The Muslim American Society Public Affairs & Civil Engagement Committee (MAS-PACE), and Code Pink, among other groups.

The organisers hope they can keep up the pressure on US officials who have so far been reluctant to act against Saudi Arabia.

While the CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, the Trump administration has been reluctant to take action against him or the country at large.

On the contrary, US President Donald Trump has praised MBS for doing a ‘spectacular job’ during the recent G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

“It is morally disgraceful that a nation considered a long-time ally of the United States would engage in human rights abuses, including curtailing freedom of speech and freedom of assembly and political dissent,” said CAIR-LA’s Executive Director Hussam Ayloush.

“It is imperative that our government stands against these abuses of international freedoms,” he added.

'Denial of basic fundamental rights'

The killing of Khashoggi came amid a broad crackdown by MBS on both religious and civil society figures.