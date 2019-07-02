A decorated US Navy SEAL was found not guilty Tuesday of murdering a captive teenage terrorist in Iraq, the most serious of the charges brought against him during a two-week war crimes trial in San Diego.

Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civillians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Daesh fighter.

The maximum sentence he could face is four months imprisonment, meaning he is set to walk free following Tuesday's verdict on account of the nine months he has already served in pre-trial confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations by men under his own command in the special operations branch of the US Navy.