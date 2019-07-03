A dam breached and flooded half a dozen villages in western India after heavy monsoon rains, leaving at least eight people dead and 15 others missing, officials said on Wednesday.

The Tiware dam breached late on Tuesday during incessant rains and swept away nearly a dozen homes, said Datta Bhadakawad, a civil administrator in Maharashtra state’s Ratnagiri district.

Datta said a preliminary investigation suggested the heavy rainfall swelled the water level behind the small dam, causing the breach.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said they were using drones over the area flooded by the breach of the dam, around 275 kilometres (170 miles) from Mumbai.

"We have located eight dead bodies and over 15 people are still missing," said spokesman Alok Awasthy.

Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to dozens of deaths since Monday night, from collapsed walls, drownings and other causes.

Dozens of others have been injured.

The worst-hit city has been India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, where at least 24 people have died and over 60 others are injured.

Five days of rain in Mumbai disrupted flights, flooded roads and covered train tracks, though services were partially restored on Tuesday and resumed as the rain cleared on Wednesday.

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs were searching the area afterwards, and rescuers from the Indian navy also fanned out to help and rescue residents of the waterlogged city.

Six migrant construction workers were killed and five injured when a wall collapsed on their tin-roofed huts in Pune early on Tuesday, an officer in the city's Police Control Room said.