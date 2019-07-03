The violent confrontation erupted Tuesday night on the streets of Haifa and Tel Aviv in Israel, but not between the Palestinians and Israeli police this time.

Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis who accuse the Israeli state of systematic discrimination and racism towards their community stormed the streets across the country over the police officer’s killing of a young Ethiopian teen.

According to police, 136 protesters have been arrested and 111 officers have been wounded by stones and bottles thrown at them.

Soloman Teka, reportedly 18 or 19, was buried on Tuesday after he was shot dead in Haifa city by an off-duty policeman.

The killing of black Jewish teen sparked outrage among members of the Ethiopian community, who have long complained of living in constant fear of police due to their skin colour.

Chanting “end the killing, end the racism”, thousands expressed their anger and frustration at being targeted by security forces.

“We will do whatever we can to make sure police will stop killing people because of their skin colour,” Mengisto, a young Ethiopian Jewish protester said.

“We are asking for justice. My son has already gone but I hope he will be the last victim. Do not cry for my son. We demand that the murderer get what he deserves and find justice. Help me in this struggle,” Tekah’s father, Worka Tekah said in a eulogy for his son on Tuesday.

However, the flare-up over Tekah’s death is just the latest confrontation between Israeli authorities and the Ethiopian community.

In 2015, similar protests occurred after a video emerged showing two Israeli policemen attack an Israeli soldier of Ethiopian origin who seemed to be simply waiting next to his bicycle, not posing a threat.

The beating of a black soldier by police, in a society where the army is considered a sacred institution, further fuelled the protests and raised a red flag against the institutionalised discrimination of Ethiopian Jews.