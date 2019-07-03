The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that she is giving up her IMF duties temporarily now that European Union leaders have nominated her for the presidency of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Lagarde said in a tweet that she was honoured by the nomination in Brussels.

So who is Christine Lagarde?

A former lawyer, Lagarde is likely to be the next head of the European Central Bank, an appointment that would make her the first woman to lead the powerful institution.

Last year, Forbes ranked her third on its list of the world's most powerful women, behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Lagarde was the first woman to serve as finance minister from any Group of Seven nation and then the first to lead the IMF, of which she has been managing director since 2011.

Lagarde, 63, took the position in 2011 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and is credited with steering the Washington-based IMF through turbulent economic waters, including handling the Greek economic collapse.

Her second five-year term as managing director of the global crisis lender ends in two years, which makes her the second leader of a global financial institution to leave early to move to another position, following Jim Yong Kim's decision early this year to step down as president of the World Bank.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Born in Paris in 1956, Lagarde was the eldest daughter of a university lecturer and a teacher. She went to school in the northern port city of Le Havre and attended a prestigious girls’ boarding school outside of Washington, in the US, before going on to study at universities in France.

Lagarde has degrees from the Institute of Political Sciences (IEP) and from the Law School of Paris X University, where she also lectured prior to joining Baker & McKenzie in 1981.

She was the first female chairman of a major global law firm - the US-based Baker and McKenzie - and was France's first female economy minister when named by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007.