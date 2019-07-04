US President Donald Trump is taking the rare step of celebrating American Independence Day with a military parade.

The July 4 holiday in Washington DC will be marked with tank parades, fly overs, and firework displays.

Trump has openly mulled the plans for a parade for years but made a firm announcement in February.

On his Twitter account on Tuesday the Republican leader wrote: “The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!”

Military parades are rare in America but Trump’s plans are not without precedent.

Former presidents John F Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower both ordered military parades as shows of strength aimed at the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

A parade was also held after the end of the first Gulf War in 1991 but even that had its critics, including among the troops made to take part.

Smithsonian Magazine quotes some soldiers who called the event a “little too extreme” and a “campaign boost for [former president George] Bush and the Republicans”.

Criticisms have also been levelled at Trump over the cost of the parade, the use of the military for political gain, and concerns that the event demonstrates the lurch towards authoritarianism in the US.

“The President is showboating and wasting taxpayer funding just to inflate his ego. Our Armed Forces and military assets are not political props,” said Democrat Congressman Tim Ryan on his Twitter.