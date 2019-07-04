Dozens of African migrants were on a boat that capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday after setting off for Europe from Libya, a government source and the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Some of the four initial survivors told the Tunisian coast guard on Thursday that the boat had sunk off the town of Zarzis, Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters.

One of the four died later in the hospital, Slim said.

A government source said that some of a group of African migrants who were rescued nine miles off the town of Zarzis had informed coastguards that they had set out from Zuwara in Libya, and that dozens had drowned.