Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped Italy would speak out clearly and consistently in favour of restoring fully-fledged relations between the European Union and Russia and help persuade Brussels that sanctions on Moscow were a mistake.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, said Moscow understood that Rome's room for manoeuvre was limited by various factors, but said he hoped Italy could explain to the EU the damage that the bloc's sanctions had done.

Putin said he saw no insurmountable obstacles to restoring fully-fledged relations between Moscow and Brussels and was ready to play his part if no artificial roadblocks were thrown up in Russia's path.

Putin has acknowledged that US and European Union sanctions have cost Russia an estimated $50 billion since 2014, but he claims that the bloc's nations have suffered even greater damage because of the restrictions.

The Russian president, on his first visit to Italy in four years, said in written responses to Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera that Moscow didn't want to extend countermeasures against EU sanctions to Italy, but that it couldn't react selectively within the World Trade Organization.

Putin said that economic relations with Italy, Russia's fifth-largest trading partner, are expanding despite the sanctions. Italian investments in Russia so far this year have reached $4.7 billion, while Russian investments in Italy in the same period were $2.7 billion.

Meeting with Pope

Putin kicked off his visit with a meeting with Pope Francis for "substantive talks" at the Vatican, and thanked the pontiff for discussions on a range of topics including Ukraine and the Catholic Church in Russia.