BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China says existing US tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after the US accused China of reneging on its commitments.
China says existing US tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng at a news conference in Beijing, China on April 6, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
July 5, 2019

Existing US tariffs will have to be removed if there is to be a trade deal between Beijing and Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments made in the text of a pact negotiators had said was nearly finished.

Trade teams from both countries are in contact, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular media briefing.

To get talks restarted, US President Donald Trump had agreed not to put tariffs on about $300 billion in additional Chinese imports and ease curbs on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

RECOMMENDED

The United States now has tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods, ranging from furniture to semiconductors.

China welcomes the US decision not to slap new tariffs on its goods, Gao said, when asked how long the trade truce can last.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed