A leading international human rights organisation criticised the Iraqi government on Thursday for holding thousands of prisoners, including children, in degrading and "inhuman" conditions.

Human Rights Watch in a statement on Thursday, said the three centres have a combined maximum capacity of 2,500 people and are holding about 4,500 detainees.

Of that number, 1,300 had been tried and convicted and should have been transferred to Baghdad prisons, it said, citing a senior Iraqi penitentiary expert who requested anonymity.

"Iraq has a duty to ensure that detainees are housed decently, in line with international standards," said Lama Fakih, acting Middle East director at HRW, calling on the government to urgently rebuild and rehabilitate its detention facilities.

Iraq is holding huge numbers of detainees on suspicion of ties to the Daesh terror group.

The country declared victory against Daesh in December 2017 after three years of bloody battles that killed tens of thousands and left Iraqi cities in ruins – Iraq is grappling with a massive legacy from the fight.

That includes thousands of detainees, including children, who are being sentenced in rushed trials.

No space

HRW said prisoners and detainees often have no space to lie down or sit comfortably, and prison authorities do not provide mattresses because there is no room for them in the cells, citing photos and other evidence shared by the expert.

The accusations are in line with Associated Press reporting from northern Iraq. AP journalists visiting a facility just outside the city of Mosul last year saw more than 100 prisoners packed into a dark room, lined up shoulder to shoulder on the floor. There was no electricity or ventilation, despite daytime temperatures well over 45 Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit).