At least three Syrians were killed in the Turkish town of Reyhanli close to the Syrian border in a car blast on Friday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said could be terror-related.

"The initial findings suggest there may be more of a link with terror," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

"It is clear there was a bomb in the car," he said, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"We think it was a home-made bomb. The three Syrians nationals were under temporary protection in Turkey," Soylu told local media.

The blast took place less than a kilometre from the Reyhanli district governor's office around 1000 GMT, state news Anadolu Agency reported.

Images in Turkish media showed thick black smoke and flames from the car as firefighters fought the blaze.