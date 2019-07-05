NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Friday that the chances of saving a landmark Cold War arms treaty were decreasing day by day, after talks with Russian officials failed to yield any breakthrough.

"We didn't see any sign of Russia being willing to come back into compliance with the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels after the meeting, adding that the "ongoing Russian violation" was the only reason the treaty was under threat.

He said there was still time to save it, pointing to the speed with which Soviet forces were able to get rid of their medium-range weapons after the INF was signed.

"Back in 1987 Russia was able to destroy intermediate range cruise missiles in a few weeks," he said.

"It is possible to do it in a few weeks because that has happened before."

US, allies 'shifting blame' on Russia

The Russian mission to NATO said in a statement that they had used the meeting to say "that attempts to shift the blame on Russia for the demise of the INF were unjustified," calling for restraint and warning of the "real risks" the situation posed.

"We confirmed that in our planning ... we are not intended to deploy corresponding missile systems in Europe and other regions unless the US intermediate- and shorter-range missiles are deployed there," the mission said in a statement.

Washington will definitively quit the deal on August 2 unless Russia destroys a controversial new missile system the US and NATO say breaches the accord, signed in 1987 between US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

NATO held talks with senior Russian officials as part of efforts to save the deal, a week after alliance defence ministers agreed to a package of counter-measures in case Moscow ignores the deadline.

Cornerstone of global arms control