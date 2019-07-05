Sri Lankan authorities have arrested hundreds of Muslims on flimsy charges since the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in April killed more than 200 people, a human rights group says.

The attacks blamed on radical terrorists have led to arbitrary detentions and arrests of Muslims in the country for reasons including possessing a Quran or other Arabic literature, says Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Police have held people under a notorious law - Prevention of Terrorism Act - which successive governments have abused in the past to keep ethnic Tamils in jail without due process.

HRW’s report comes as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of 57 countries, expressed concern about attacks on Muslim-owned and places of worship by Buddhists.

“Sri Lankan officials and politicians should stop endorsing, ignoring, or exploiting hate speech and mob violence directed at Muslims by members of the Buddhist clergy and other powerful figures,” the HRW says.

Muslims, who make up around 9 percent of the population, had witnessed communal tensions in the past, such as the one last year when Buddhist radicals burnt several Muslim shops and homes.

The attacks followed what experts said was a security lapse as it was no longer a top priority for the law enforcement officials in the tiny island-state of 22 million people after the war between the majority Sinhalese and Tamil separatists ended in 2009.

The government says a little-known group called National Thowheed Jamath was behind the coordinated April attacks on churches and hotels.

The Jamath is seen as a Daesh affiliate, which was able to efficiently plan and execute the bombings because Sri Lanka no longer focuses on counter-terrorism as it did during the civil war.