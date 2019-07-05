WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ebola death toll exceeds 1,600 mark in DRC
Democratic Republic of Congo recorded 2,382 cases of Ebola, of which 1,606 were fatal, the Health Ministry says.
Ebola death toll exceeds 1,600 mark in DRC
Ebola workers enter a house to decontaminate the body of a woman suspected of dying from Ebola, before the vehicle of the Health Ministry Ebola response team was attacked in Beni, northeastern DRC, June 24, 2019. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 5, 2019

Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark, and a new fatality has been reported near the border with Uganda, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the health authorities had recorded 2,382 cases of Ebola, of which 1,606 had been fatal, it said.

A ministry spokesman told AFP news agency that a patient whose infection had been reported on Monday in Ariwara, in Ituri province bordering Uganda, had died.

The fatality is a mother from neighbouring North Kivu province whose five children had become infected with Ebola, two of whom had died.

She had gone to Ituri in order to evade Ebola response teams, the ministry said.

Ariwari lies in northern Ituri, about 10 km from Uganda and some 60 km from South Sudan.

"So far, 177 people who have been in contact with the family have been identified in Ariwara and 40 have already been vaccinated," the DRC ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

The disease broke out in North Kivu before spreading to Ituri.

Two people also died in Uganda in June after a family returned from eastern Congo where they had buried an Ebola-stricken relative.

Epidemic worst on record 

The current epidemic is the worst on record after more than 11,300 were killed Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone in an outbreak between 2014-2016.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated by such fluids.

Separately on Friday, the UN said the Ebola risk in Ituri was being heightened by the violence that has caused people to flee their homes, forcing them to gather in places with poor hygiene that were vulnerable to the spread of disease.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed