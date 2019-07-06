Venezuela’s bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country’s independence day on Friday, with President Nicolas Maduro calling for dialogue and opposition leader Juan Guaido decrying alleged human rights violations in the country.

Speaking to a gathering of top military officials, Maduro reiterated his support for a negotiation process mediated by Norway between his socialist government and Guaido, the leader of the opposition-held National Assembly who argues Maduro’s 2018 re-election was a fraud.

"There is room for all of us within Venezuela," Maduro said in a speech in Caracas, before calling for military exercises on July 24 to defend the South American country's "seas, rivers and borders."

"We must all give up something in order to reach an agreement," he said.

Political crisis

Venezuela was plunged into a deep political crisis in January when Guaido invoked the constitution to assume a rival interim presidency, calling Maduro a usurper. He has been recognised as the interim head of state by dozens of countries, including the United States and most South American neighbours.

But Maduro retains the recognition of Cuba, Russia and China, and remains in control of state functions and the armed forces.

He calls Guaido a US-backed puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.