WORLD
2 MIN READ
Southern California hit by second powerful earthquake in two days
Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes near the town of Ridgecrest with 11 times more force than an apparent foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier.
Southern California hit by second powerful earthquake in two days
A house burns after an earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, US July 5, 2019. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
July 6, 2019

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook southern California on Friday, causing some damage to buildings, with 11 times more force than an apparent foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier.

The latest quake struck at about 0320 GMT near the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park, about 202 km northeast of Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). 

It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

TRT World's Laila Humairah has more. 

Lucy Jones, a seismologist for the California Institute of Technology (CalTech), said Friday’s quake was the most powerful to hit the region since another 7.1 temblor in the same area in 1999.

RECOMMENDED

The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that Friday’s quake had caused some damage to buildings.

Pools in Los Angeles sloshed wildly and TV cameras at major league baseball’s Dodger Stadium were shaking as they filmed the night game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Thursday’s quake hit during America’s Independence Day celebrations and was one of the largest in Southern California since the 1994 Northridge temblor.

The Northridge temblor, which was centered in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles, killed 57 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed