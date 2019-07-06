TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan upholds support for Libya's Tripoli government
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Fayez al-Sarraj - head of UN-recognised - Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in Istanbul and expressed the continuation of Turkey's support to the GNA.
President Erdogan upholds support for Libya's Tripoli government
In this file photo, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receives Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj (L) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on March 20, 2019. / AA
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
July 6, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support Friday for Libya’s UN-recognised government, said presidential sources. 

Erdogan met with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya, recent developments in the North African country and regional issues.

The president also said that he supported al Sarraj for peace and stability in Libya.

He also called for an end to attacks by the illegal militia loyal to Libyan warlord Haftar.

RECOMMENDED

In early April, Haftar, who commands forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to take the capital, but his militia has failed to achieve their primary objective, although they have captured several strategic towns and cities in the vicinity.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power — one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli — and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed