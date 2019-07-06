Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support Friday for Libya’s UN-recognised government, said presidential sources.

Erdogan met with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya, recent developments in the North African country and regional issues.

The president also said that he supported al Sarraj for peace and stability in Libya.

He also called for an end to attacks by the illegal militia loyal to Libyan warlord Haftar.