Syrian regime warplanes killed 20 civilians including 13 children in northwestern air strikes, a war monitor said on Saturday revising its previous death toll of 14, in the latest deadly raids on the embattled opposition bastion.

Warplanes and helicopters late Friday carried out air strikes on Mhambel village in Idlib province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A woman was also killed early Saturday in regime rocket fire on the outskirts of the town of Khan Sheikhun in the south of the province, SOHR said.

Our Correspondent Obaida Hitto visits Idlib's Mhambel town, the site of deadly Syrian regime attacks.

Last rebel bastion

Idlib, a region of some three million people, many of whom fled former rebel-held areas retaken by the regime, is the last major bastion of opposition to the Russia-backed Syrian regime after eight years of civil war.

The region on Turkey's doorstep is administered by Syria's former al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.