Murat Uysal is Turkey's new central bank governor
Previously a deputy governor, Uysal replaces Murat Cetinkaya as the bank's governor, a presidential decree says.
Murat Uysal says he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability." / AA
By Ali Riza SAN
July 6, 2019

Turkey removed Murat Cetinkaya as central bank governor on Saturday and replaced him with the bank's deputy governor, Murat Uysal, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette.

According to a statement by the central bank, Uysal said in his first remarks as governor that he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability."

He also said that communication channels will be used in line with the central bank's targets.

The statement added that Uysal will hold a press conference in the coming days.

SOURCE:AA
