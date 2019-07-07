Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets in the heart of Hong Kong’s tourism district on Sunday to explain to mainland Chinese visitors their opposition to an extradition bill that has plunged the city into political turmoil.

Protests against the now-suspended bill have drawn millions of people onto the streets of the former British colony in recent weeks in what has become the greatest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.

The bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, has triggered outrage across broad sections of Hong Kong amid concerns it threatens the much-cherished rule of law that underpins the city’s international financial status.

Demonstrators besieged and ransacked the legislative building in the heart of the city on Monday before they were driven back by police firing tear gas.

The protests have received little coverage in mainland China, where censors have blocked most news of the largest demonstrations since the bloody suppression of pro-democracy activists in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

Protesters now plan to take their message directly to mainland Chinese tourists for the first time with a rally finishing at the city’s high-speed rail station that connects to the mainland.

Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation, which runs the city’s underground railway, said it would shut all entrances to the West Kowloon station apart from a specific route for passengers. Food and beverage outlets would also be closed.

Online train tickets between Hong Kong and Shenzhen on the mainland were displayed as sold out from 2.30 pm-6.30 pm local time (0630 GMT-1030 GMT), coinciding with the hours of the protest.