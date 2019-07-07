A joint operation conducted by the Turkish army and intelligence units last week, targeted the PKK’s northern Iraq base at Mount Qandil killing out a key member of the terror group, sources said on Sunday.

Diyar Garip Muhammad, a member of the terrorist group’s so-called presidential and executive council, was killed in the operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been killed at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters.