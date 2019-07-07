African nations launched the "operational phase" of a landmark free trade accord at the African Union (AU) Summit in Nigerien capital, Niamey on Sunday, creating what leaders hope will be the world's largest free trade area.

AU officials announced the launch of five "operational instruments" of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with African nations agreeing to shared "rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a unified digital payments system and an African trade observatory dashboard".

Eritrea, the only non-signatory to the accord in the 55 member bloc, said it would seriously consider signing the agreement.

The AfCFTA launch was given a boost when Nigeria and Benin's presidents signed on to rapturous applause on Sunday morning.

The AU estimates that the agreement –– which cuts tariffs between African nations –– will lead to a 60-percent boost in intra-African trade by 2022.

"An old dream is coming true, the founding fathers must be proud," said AU commission chairman Moussa Faki, adding that AfCFTA would create "the greatest trading area in the world."

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou hailed it as "the greatest historical event for the African continent since the creation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963," referring to the AU's predecessor.

Around 4,500 delegates and guests –– including 32 heads of state and more than 100 ministers –– attended the AU summit in Niamey, which has been revamped and boasts a brand-new airport, upgraded roads, and new hotels for the occasion.

'Opening Africa up'