Venezuela's self-declared interim president Juan Guaido said Sunday a new dialogue between the opposition and President Nicolas Maduro's government would be held in Barbados.

He did not specify a date for resumption of talks at the new venue, in the Caribbean, after earlier discussions stalled in Norway.

"In response to the mediation of the Kingdom of Norway (the opposition) will attend a meeting with representatives of the usurper regime in Barbados, to establish a negotiation on the end of the dictatorship," Guaido said in a statement.

Delegations representing the Venezuelan rivals met face-to-face in Oslo for the first time in late May, in a process begun two weeks earlier under Norwegian auspices to find a solution to the South American country's economic and political crises.

TRT World spoke to Ana Vanessa Herrero in the capital Caracas for more.

Years of recession

Oil-rich Venezuela has been ravaged by five years of recession marked by shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities.

It plunged deeper into political turmoil in January when National Assembly speaker Guaido declared himself acting president in a direct challenge to Maduro's authority.

Guaido is recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries but has been unable to dislodge Maduro, who is backed by Cuba, Russia and China.