Migrants at more risk as Mexico border checks tighten
Migrants wishing to reach the US try more risky routes after Mexico implements stricter border checks on pressure from the Washington.
Honduran migrant, Jorge Luis Berrios, encountered eight checkpoints on his way through four Mexican states. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
July 8, 2019

Mexico has been under pressure to stop the illegal flow of people across its border, with US President Donald Trump warning of possible sanctions. 

After striking a deal with the US government to prevent bruising tariffs, Mexico has tightened border controls. 

As a result, citizens of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador heading to America are taking more dangerous routes to cross into the country, to avoid being detained. 

Valeria Leon reports from Tultitlan, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRT World
