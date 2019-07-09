WORLD
3 MIN READ
US State Department approves possible $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan
The State Department is proposing the sale of $2.2 billion in arms to Taiwan, including 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles. Beijing demanded immediate cancellation of the proposed sale.
US State Department approves possible $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan
Two M1A1 Abrams tanks and other military vehicles sit guarded on rail cars at a railyard in Washington, DC. / AFP Archive
By Mazhar Ali
July 9, 2019

The US State Department has approved the possible sale to Taiwan of M1A2T Abrams tanks, Stinger missiles and related equipment at an estimated value of $2.2 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday, despite Chinese criticism of the deal.

The sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan, including 108 General Dynamics Corp M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, would not alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

China urged Washington to "immediately cancel" the sale.

"The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan... seriously violates the one-China principle... grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

DSCA notified Congress on Monday of the possible arms sale, which it said could also include mounted machine guns, ammunition, Hercules armored vehicles for recovering inoperative tanks, heavy equipment transporters and related support.

Reuters reported last month that an informal notification of the proposed sale had been sent to the US Congress.

The United States is the main arms supplier to Taiwan, which China deems a renegade province. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in March that Washington was responding positively to Taipei's requests for new arms sales to bolster its defenses in the face of pressure from China. The United States has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help provide it with the means to defend itself.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry confirmed it had requested those weapons and that the request was proceeding normally.

The US commitment to providing Taiwan with the weapons to defend itself helps Taipei's military raise its combat abilities, consolidates the Taiwan-US security partnership and ensures Taiwan's security, the ministry said last month in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
