WORLD
1 MIN READ
Regime and Russian forces targeting first responders in Syria's Idlib
Health workers, first responders and hospitals often become a target of Russian and Syrian regime air strikes as bloody assault on Idlib intensifies.
Regime and Russian forces targeting first responders in Syria's Idlib
A White Helmet first responder stands next to a Russian made missile after an airstrike in the town Sarmin in the northern Idlib province on March 12, 2019. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
July 9, 2019

In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes. 

Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month, three more first responders were killed in what witness say was a deliberate attack. 

Rescue workers are targeted so often by Syrian regime forces that there's a name for the tactic,  a double tap strike.

RECOMMENDED

After an initial strike, warplanes circle around and hit the target a second time, often targeting first responders.

TRT World's Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US says Trump is keen on Tehran diplomacy as Iran holds pro-government rallies
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push