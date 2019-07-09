Expected help from European countries has failed to materialise despite Turkey’s vast contributions to EU security, including stemming a wave of migration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We have made invaluable contributions to the security of the entire European continent, particularly to the Balkan countries," Erdogan said. "However, we did not see the support and humanitarian attitude that we expect from our European friends during this difficult time," he added.

Erdogan made the remarks at the South East European Countries Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, where stability and security and cooperation among the Balkans were discussed.

He said the region faces a wave of migration from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and North Africa.

"Even as European countries can’t reach agreement on refugee quotas, Turkey hosts more than 4 million refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians," Erdogan said.

He added Turkey has spent over $37 billion for the Syrians alone.

Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected brutality.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN figures.

By helping prevent migration via the Aegean Sea, which often ends with drownings, Erdogan said Turkey prevented a humanitarian tragedy in the region.

Turkey-EU 2016 deal

"The number of irregular migrants that were caught in our country during 2005-2017 exceeded over 1 million," he added.