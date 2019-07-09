Last Sunday, Solomon Teka, 18, an Ethiopian Jew and an Israeli citizen, was shot dead by an off-duty Israeli officer in the city of Haifa.

This latest shooting is one of several deaths, seemingly targeting this specific community carried out by an officer. Protests and riots erupted in Israel in places like Tel Aviv, Haifa, and occupied Jerusalem, causing further clashes with authorities. The Ethiopian community is continuing its long fight against police brutality.

Protestors told AFP that they want assurances from the state that incidents such as this will not occur again. Just this January a mentally-ill 24-year-old with PTSD from serving in the Israeli army was killed by an officer. The young man of Ethiopian descent was carrying a knife, but reports insist he posed no threat. At the time, this caused 15,000 people to come out in protest.

Subtle and overt racism in Israel is not strange. With several different ethnic populations, there is a clear preference for Ashkenazi (Jews of Eastern and Central European descent who are white caucasian) in matters of social, economic and political concern. This superiority can even be read in a report by the Times of Israel on the ongoing protests by the Ethiopian community.

The report reads: “Ethiopian Jews, who trace their lineage to the ancient Israelite tribe of Dan, first arrived in Israel in large numbers in the 1980s, when Israel secretly airlifted them to the Jewish state to save them from war and famine in the Horn of Africa.

“The new arrivals struggled with the transition from a developing African country to the increasingly high-tech Israel. Over time, many in the community, which today numbers around 150,000 out of the Jewish state’s 9 million citizens, have been able to make their way into mainstream Israeli society, serving in the military and police and making inroads in politics, sports and entertainment."

The language here depicts one community, presumably superior, saving another from destitution and marked how difficult adjusting to “modern” society has been – despite being written in support of the Ethiopian community.

Even more frightening racism towards the Ethiopian population is what can only be slated as population control. Until 2013, women were coaxed into taking birth-control injections, unaware of what they were, which led to an almost 50 percent decline in the population. A report from Ha’aretz explains the testimony of 35 women, which was presented on an educational TV programme.

It reported: “The women’s testimony could help explain the almost 50-percent decline over the past ten years in the birth rate of Israel’s Ethiopian community. According to the program (sic), while the women were still in transit camps in Ethiopia, they were sometimes intimidated or threatened into taking the injection. ‘They told us they are inoculations,’ said one of the women interviewed. ‘They told us people who frequently give birth suffer. We took it every three months. We said we didn’t want to’.”

But this comes as no shock to other groups living in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Mizrahi Jews, or Jews of Middle Eastern and North African descent, were and continue to be subject to severe discrimination. Since the inception of the state, the Mizrahi were subject to ghettoisation, cultural theft, and medical experimentation. Most disturbing of all was the alleged kidnapping of hundreds of Yemenite babies during the years 1948-1956.