Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected on Tuesday a parliamentary call to impose sanctions against Georgia, saying patching up strained relations was more important than reacting to provocations by "scumbags."

Putin was speaking shortly after the Russian Parliament unanimously backed a resolution urging the government to draw up sanctions on Georgia for his approval, a move that would have sharply escalated the neighbours' political dispute.

Moscow has complained in recent weeks about anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia and on Monday condemned an obscenity-laden tirade against Putin on a Georgian TV station, which it blamed on radical political forces.

Putin made it clear he would not back sanctions, however, and wanted to repair — not worsen — ties with the ex-Soviet republic.

"For the sake of restoring full ties, I would not do anything to complicate our relations," Putin said during a visit to the city of Yekaterinburg.

"As for various types of sanctions on Georgia, I would mainly not do it out of respect for the Georgian people."

