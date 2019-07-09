The United States said on Tuesday that its $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan will contribute to stability in Asia after China demanded that Washington cancel the order.

The State Department said the deal, which includes battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, did not change US recognition of Beijing as China's sole government.

"Our interest in Taiwan, especially as it relates to these military sales, is to promote peace and stability across the strait, across the region," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

"So there is no change of course in our longstanding one-China policy," she said.