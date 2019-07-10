A controversial bill to restructure the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) is expected to face challenges before the country’s Supreme Court, according to the MTA.

The academy has a network of 15 institutes and 150 research groups that include about 3,000 scientific researchers.

The bill, passed on July 2, “will increase state control over the Academy by removing the 15 research institutes from the main academy and placing them in a newly established state research network”, rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on the topic.

This research network will have a governing board whose members are appointed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and “a majority nominated by the government”, HRW continued.

The new research network, called the Eotvos Lorand Research Network, will also be able to use the MTA’s property with compensation, Hungarian news site Index reports.

When asked for comment, the MTA sent a statement saying the bill will allow for decisions on what scholarship is supported to be made “within a framework of a distorted procedure, providing a minimal role for scholarship and the scientific community”.

It stated: “This approach is unacceptable for the MTA, which is responsible for fresh domestic and universal knowledge and scholarship.”

The MTA is expected to challenge the constitutionality of the bill in Hungary’s Supreme Court, on the grounds it possibly violates academic freedom and the right to own property.

The move is the latest in a line of decisions that have called Hungary’s academic freedom into question, critics say.

Academic Freedom

Hungary has been ruled by Orban and his Fidesz party since they swept into power in 2010 following a massive corruption scandal within the opposition Socialist party.

Critics claim Fidesz, which has ruled the country with a two-thirds majority since 2010, has overseen a “democratic backslide” that entails xenophobic, anti-migrant rhetoric coupled with threats to free media.

Fidesz most recently won a two-thirds majority with roughly 49 percent of the vote in the 2018 national elections.