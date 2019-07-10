Most of those responsible for mass attacks in public areas in the United States in 2018 made prior threats or sent messages that sparked concern, the Secret Service said on Tuesday, in a study highlighting advance clues to such violence.

Two-thirds of the attackers also had a history of mental health issues and half were motivated by workplace or personal grievances, the agency said in a report published by its National Threat Assessment Center.

"The violence described in this report is not the result of a single cause or motive," it added.

"The findings emphasise, however, that we can identify warning signs prior to an act of violence."

27 attacks, 91 deaths

The report studied 27 attacks in which three or more people where harmed, with a total of 91 killed and 107 wounded.